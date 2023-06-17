Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 54,428 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 284.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Performance

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $455.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.16 and its 200 day moving average is $416.98. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.