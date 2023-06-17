Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $5.51 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $458.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $426.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.