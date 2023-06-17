Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

