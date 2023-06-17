Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,956 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 184.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after buying an additional 643,746 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

TGT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

