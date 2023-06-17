Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.29

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 5984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $646,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.