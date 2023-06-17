Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,871 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

