Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

