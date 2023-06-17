Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,770 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $122.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.