Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 104 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $109.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

