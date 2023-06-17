Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 422 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

