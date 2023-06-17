Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases Shares of 773 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $721.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $675.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.96. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.