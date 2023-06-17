Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) traded down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 189,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 288,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

