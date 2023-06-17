A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating) were down 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 325,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

A.I.S. Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

A.I.S. Resources Company Profile

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

