Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.91. 156,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 506,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.