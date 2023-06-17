First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Trading 1.7% Higher

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.74 and last traded at C$31.48. Approximately 391,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,314,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.11.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.16.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.7389771 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

