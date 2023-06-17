Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Trading Down 6%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 5,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 72,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
