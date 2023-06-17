Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Trading Down 6%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 5,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 72,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -12.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Enerflex

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.