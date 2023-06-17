SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 3.2%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.34. 92,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,030,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

SmartRent Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartRent news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,349.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,918 shares of company stock valued at $293,325. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SmartRent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SmartRent during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

