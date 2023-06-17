Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Trading Down 3.2%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 36,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 797,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.
Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,734,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
Further Reading
