Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Trading Down 3.2%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 36,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 797,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,734,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

