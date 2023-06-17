Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 3%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. 2,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 278,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 64,664 shares of company stock worth $667,048 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 550,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 291,205 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

