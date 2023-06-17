Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 3.6%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.92. 22,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 557,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

Insider Activity

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,943.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,559,415.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,943.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,559,415.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $97,196.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 270,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,970 shares of company stock worth $13,388,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.