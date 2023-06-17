Wendy Carruthers Sells 11,671 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $54.69.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

