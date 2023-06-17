Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Trading Down 3.3%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $250.74 and last traded at $250.87. 1,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 41,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ESGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.50 and its 200 day moving average is $238.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $23.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 162.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 17,200.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

