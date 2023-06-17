New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 3.7%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.25. Approximately 234,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,028,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
Read More
