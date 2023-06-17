New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 3.7%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.25. Approximately 234,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,028,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.