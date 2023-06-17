First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Up 36.5% in May

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at First Foundation

In related news, Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,610 shares of company stock worth $80,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

