Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 26,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 707,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,302 shares of company stock valued at $418,754 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

