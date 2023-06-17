Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $118.99. Approximately 20,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 201,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.96. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

