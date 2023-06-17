WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Down 3.7%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.73. 131,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,554,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

WW International Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Insider Activity at WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WW International in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

See Also

