BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 4.1%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.20. 145,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,443,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,099. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

