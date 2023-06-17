Thomas Paul Muniz Sells 125,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,370,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Paul Muniz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 10.4 %

Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $986.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). On average, analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.