Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Trading Down 4.8%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 16,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 82,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Genelux Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18.

Get Genelux alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.