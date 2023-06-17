Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.25

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 76460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

Nuvalent Stock Down 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

In related news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $459,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,053.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $79,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $459,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,053.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,091. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 59.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 42,088.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.