Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.95

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.95 and last traded at $53.95, with a volume of 2385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $675.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

