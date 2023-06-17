Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.98

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 93631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,338,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

