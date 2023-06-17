S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $396.45

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $396.45 and last traded at $396.16, with a volume of 257432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $393.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 8,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

