Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.91

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.91 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 5331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 10,588.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.