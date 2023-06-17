X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.32

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 89770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $730.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 128.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

