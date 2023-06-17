BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.18

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 5366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,021.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

