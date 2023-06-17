Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.61

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.61 and last traded at $84.13, with a volume of 396981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

Featured Stories

