Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.39

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 60729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $886.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 147.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 108,443 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

