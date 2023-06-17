PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Down 24.3% in May

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
PowerFleet Trading Down 3.0 %
PWFL stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.97.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. PowerFleet had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.