PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Down 24.3% in May

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PowerFleet Trading Down 3.0 %

PWFL stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. PowerFleet had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,106,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 975,236 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

