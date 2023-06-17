Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $127,002.24 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $246.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.04. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $247.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

