Tanya Lewis Sells 12,860 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $309,411.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Replimune Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

See Also

