Tanya Lewis Sells 12,860 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $309,411.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Replimune Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.52.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
