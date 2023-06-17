Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Expands By 36.8%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Grab Stock Performance
NASDAQ GRABW opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.
