Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.10

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $185.10 and last traded at $184.92, with a volume of 8089613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.12.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.