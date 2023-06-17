Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 957,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hallador Energy

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $156,690.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,993,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,978,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,907,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $156,690.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,074.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 162,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Hallador Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

