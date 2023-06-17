Elan Moriah Sells 3,544 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $130,667.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,299,326.16.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Elan Moriah sold 6,627 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $256,199.82.

On Monday, April 10th, Elan Moriah sold 3,734 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $138,755.44.

On Monday, April 3rd, Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

