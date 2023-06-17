Daniella Turenshine Sells 14,575 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,575 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $123,013.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 440,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a PEG ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 171.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 223,740 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $2,033,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

