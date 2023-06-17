William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. Sells 1,025 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $128,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS opened at $122.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $127.07.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.