Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2,339.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

IGD stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%.

(Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

