Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Sells $271,695.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average of $167.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

